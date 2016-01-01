Sammie Williams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sammie Williams Jr, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sammie Williams Jr, PSY is a Psychologist in Cerritos, CA.
Sammie Williams Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Davis Psychological Educational Services Inc.10900 183rd St Ste 105, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (855) 530-1615
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sammie Williams Jr?
About Sammie Williams Jr, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1164607834
Frequently Asked Questions
Sammie Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sammie Williams Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Sammie Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sammie Williams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sammie Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sammie Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.