Dr. Samuel Estes, OD is an Optometrist in Lansing, MI.
Clarkson Eyecare2117 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (248) 221-2218
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
We’ve seen him for years and he has been a terrific optometrist—knowledgeable, helpful, friendly—all we could want.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Estes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estes speaks Spanish.
