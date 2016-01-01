Samuel Green, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samuel Green, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samuel Green, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Samuel Green works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Orthopedics, P.A.499 Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samuel Green?
About Samuel Green, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1275575433
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samuel Green works at
Samuel Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.