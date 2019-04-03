Samuel Houston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Houston, LMFT
Overview
Samuel Houston, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 619 13th St Ste L, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 579-0605
Ratings & Reviews
I have and continue to have a wonderful experience meeting with Dr. Houston. With each visit I feel better and have better understanding regarding my situation and the tools I have learned have certainly benifited me. Very grsteful!
About Samuel Houston, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Samuel Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Houston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.