Overview of Samuel Yu, APRN

Samuel Yu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.