Samuel Yu, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Samuel Yu, APRN
Samuel Yu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Yu's Office Locations
- 1 6268 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 292-9729
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samuel Yu?
At every and any visit Dr. Yu has always been professional, thorough and gentle in explaining test results or issues. Extremely knowledgeable in every aspect. has never kept me waiting. Jessica is the best medical assistant a doctor can have.
About Samuel Yu, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1497148126
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
