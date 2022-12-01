See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Samuel Yu, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Samuel Yu, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Samuel Yu, APRN

Samuel Yu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Samuel Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6268 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 292-9729

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Samuel Yu?

    Dec 01, 2022
    At every and any visit Dr. Yu has always been professional, thorough and gentle in explaining test results or issues. Extremely knowledgeable in every aspect. has never kept me waiting. Jessica is the best medical assistant a doctor can have.
    Diana Esquerra — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Samuel Yu, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Samuel Yu, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Samuel Yu to family and friends

    Samuel Yu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Samuel Yu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Samuel Yu, APRN.

    About Samuel Yu, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497148126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samuel Yu, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samuel Yu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Samuel Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Samuel Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Samuel Yu, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.