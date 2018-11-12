Sandra Cyril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Cyril, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Cyril, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7800 SW 87th Ave # C300, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 274-0221
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Quick and nice. Her assistant was very helpful too.
About Sandra Cyril, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184653271
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Cyril accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Cyril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sandra Cyril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Cyril.
