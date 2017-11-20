See All Counselors in Kissimmee, FL
Overview

Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD is a Counselor in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ.

Dr. Davis works at Davis Counseling Services in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Davis Counseling Services
    600 N Thacker Ave Ste A1, Kissimmee, FL 34741 (407) 504-1093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2017
    Since 9/11 I've been seeing her every other week. With out her therapy, I would be unable to function as I am today. I was able to work through the darkest moments and would recommend her to anyone in need of help.
    Gail moona nevulis in Corona, CA — Nov 20, 2017
    About Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD

    Counseling
    18 years of experience
    English
    1427008036
    Education & Certifications

    Barry Univ
    Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Davis Counseling Services in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

