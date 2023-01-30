See All Nurse Practitioners in Naperville, IL
Sandra Davis, APN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sandra Davis, APN

Sandra Davis, APN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL. 

Sandra Davis works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandra Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    As I am a senior, I have seen many doctors over my lifetime and feel that I am in an excellent position to review Sandy. I have been a patient of Edward Medical Group for over 20 years and a patient of Sandy for over 8 years. It is always easy to get an appointment, she is always on time, and I have never felt rushed. She cares about you personally and takes the time to thoroughly explain and answers all questions.
    Betty — Jan 30, 2023
    Photo: Sandra Davis, APN
    About Sandra Davis, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982762720
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Davis, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Davis works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Sandra Davis’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Sandra Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

