Sandra Gass, NP
Sandra Gass, NP is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN.
Sandra Gass works at
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1928 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-2547
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology7557 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 524-2547
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had several office visits with Dr. Gass and she has always been professional, answered all my questions, and she would inform me of any new products for my condition. Dr. Gass is a fine medical professional!
- Dermatology
- English
Sandra Gass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Gass accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Gass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Sandra Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Gass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Gass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Gass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.