Dermatology
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra Gass, NP is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. 

Sandra Gass works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1928 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7557 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Sandra Gass, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073693206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Gass, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Gass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Gass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Gass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Sandra Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Gass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Gass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Gass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.