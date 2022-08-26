Sandra McCoy, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra McCoy, RN
Sandra McCoy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Believe Bariatrics and Primary Care2101 Teakwood Ln Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 396-4916
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have never had a bad experience with Sandy McCoy she is the best at trying to understand what is best for you to succeed. She does not have a cookie cutter understanding. What works for one person does not always work for the other. She goes out of her way to meet you were you are in your journey. I like that. I like her, I think you will too.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083645998
Sandra McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra McCoy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sandra McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.