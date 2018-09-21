See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Sandra Steele, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Sandra Steele, NP

Sandra Steele, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Sandra Steele works at Richmond Family Practice in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandra Steele's Office Locations

    Richmond Office
    425 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 358-9477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Psychotherapy Services
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Based on 29 ratings
    About Sandra Steele, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114171162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Steele, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Steele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Steele works at Richmond Family Practice in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Sandra Steele’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Sandra Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Steele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

