Sara Brandel, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Brandel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY. 

Sara Brandel works at Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boev Clinic
    1445 Portland Ave Ste 309, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-2638
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    3980A Sheridan Dr Ste 102, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-6545
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sara Brandel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003162470
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Brandel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Brandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Brandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Brandel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Brandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Brandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Brandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

