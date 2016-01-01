See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Sara Caslow, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Sara Caslow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Sara Caslow works at Sports Medicine Chelsea in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine At Chelsea Pllc.
    30 W 24th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 366-5100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sara Caslow, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417332701
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Caslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Caslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sara Caslow works at Sports Medicine Chelsea in New York, NY. View the full address on Sara Caslow’s profile.

Sara Caslow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Caslow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Caslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Caslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.