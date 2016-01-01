Sara Little, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Little, PA-C
Overview of Sara Little, PA-C
Sara Little, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Sara Little works at
Sara Little's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8115
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Little?
About Sara Little, PA-C
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1518937416
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Little accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Little works at
Sara Little has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.