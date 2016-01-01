See All Hematologists in Winston Salem, NC
Sara Little, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sara Little, PA-C

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sara Little, PA-C

Sara Little, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Sara Little works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Little's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8115
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Little?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Little, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Little, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Little to family and friends

    Sara Little's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Little

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Little, PA-C.

    About Sara Little, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518937416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Little, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Little works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Sara Little’s profile.

    Sara Little has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.