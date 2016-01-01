See All Nurse Midwives in Virginia, MN
Sara Luoma, APRN

Midwifery
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Luoma, APRN is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. 

Sara Luoma works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Abnormal Menstruation
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Menstruation
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Cervical Polyps
Cholestasis
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Gestational Hypertension
Hormone Imbalance
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopause
Migraine
Miscarriages
Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Pelvic Pain
Placental Abruption
Postpartum Hemorrhage
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Toxoplasmosis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Bleeding in Pregnancy
Vaginal Discharge
Vomiting
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sara Luoma, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114315652
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Luoma, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Luoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Luoma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Luoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Luoma works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. View the full address on Sara Luoma’s profile.

    Sara Luoma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Luoma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Luoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Luoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

