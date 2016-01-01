See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sewell, NJ
Sara Spinner, RDN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sara Spinner, RDN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Spinner, RDN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Sara Spinner works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Haddonfield
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Spinner?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Spinner, RDN
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Spinner, RDN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Spinner to family and friends

    Sara Spinner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Spinner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Spinner, RDN.

    About Sara Spinner, RDN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1336773530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Spinner, RDN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Spinner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sara Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Sara Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.