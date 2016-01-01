Sara Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Mason, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Mason, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Sara Mason works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meredith Joy Geck LLC6910 Pacific St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 504-3707
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Mason?
About Sara Mason, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013573260
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Mason works at
Sara Mason has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.