See All Nurse Practitioners in Stuart, FL
Sara Parks, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sara Parks, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Parks, ARNP

Sara Parks, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL. 

Sara Parks works at Romagosa Barron Dermatology in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dana Greene, FNP
Dana Greene, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Sara Parks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Romagosa Dermatology Group LLC
    2220 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 301, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 220-3339
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Parks?

    Dec 17, 2022
    CARING, PLUS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE. DOES A GREAT JOB.
    RETIRED DR. — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Parks, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Parks, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Parks to family and friends

    Sara Parks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Parks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Parks, ARNP.

    About Sara Parks, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871945113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Parks, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Parks works at Romagosa Barron Dermatology in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Sara Parks’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sara Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Parks, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.