Sara Parks, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Parks, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sara Parks, ARNP
Sara Parks, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL.
Sara Parks works at
Sara Parks' Office Locations
-
1
Romagosa Dermatology Group LLC2220 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 301, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 220-3339
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Parks?
CARING, PLUS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE. DOES A GREAT JOB.
About Sara Parks, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871945113
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Parks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Parks works at
7 patients have reviewed Sara Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.