Sara Roark, NP
Sara Roark, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sara Roark, NP

Sara Roark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Sara Roark works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Roark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    5750 W Vickery Blvd Ste 104, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 732-2878
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Sara Roark, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710227418
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Roark, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Roark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Roark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Roark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Roark works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Sara Roark’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sara Roark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Roark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Roark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Roark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

