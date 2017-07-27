Sarah Boss, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Boss, LMHC
Overview
Sarah Boss, LMHC is a Counselor in Port Orchard, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 502 High St Ste 202, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 876-5483
-
2
Sarah Boss, LMHC1730 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 876-5483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah and her staff have been a miracle in my life!!!
About Sarah Boss, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821172438
