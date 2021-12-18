See All Nurse Practitioners in Newport News, VA
Sarah Faber, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Overview of Sarah Faber, PMHNP

Sarah Faber, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport News, VA. 

Sarah Faber works at Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Services Inc. in Newport News, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Faber's Office Locations

    Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Services Inc.
    Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Services Inc.
825 Diligence Dr Ste 206, Newport News, VA 23606
(757) 310-6900
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2021
    She has turned my life all the way around. 2 years ago I was walking around life completely mentally unstable, suicidal, mood swings, ocd, adhd. Everything was a struggle - from keeping healthy relationships to taking care of myself academically, emotionally, financially, you name it. She’s so warm and approachable. Explained my diagnosis in clear terminology and pushed me in the right direction. She continues to support me in every possible way. I literally love her. Thank you for saving me. I have never been so happy and stable I’m my life.
    About Sarah Faber, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1205313913
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Faber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Faber works at Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Services Inc. in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Sarah Faber’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Faber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

