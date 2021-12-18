Sarah Faber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Faber, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Faber, PMHNP
Sarah Faber, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport News, VA.
Sarah Faber works at
Sarah Faber's Office Locations
Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Services Inc.825 Diligence Dr Ste 206, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 310-6900
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has turned my life all the way around. 2 years ago I was walking around life completely mentally unstable, suicidal, mood swings, ocd, adhd. Everything was a struggle - from keeping healthy relationships to taking care of myself academically, emotionally, financially, you name it. She’s so warm and approachable. Explained my diagnosis in clear terminology and pushed me in the right direction. She continues to support me in every possible way. I literally love her. Thank you for saving me. I have never been so happy and stable I’m my life.
About Sarah Faber, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205313913
Sarah Faber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.