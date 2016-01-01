Sarah Farney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Sarah Farney, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsford, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 101 Sullys Trl Ste 13, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 586-8550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sarah Farney, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528020161
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Farney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Farney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Farney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Farney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Farney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.