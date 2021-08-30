See All Counselors in Gladstone, OR
Sarah Heaverlo, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sarah Heaverlo, MA

Counseling
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Heaverlo, MA is a Counselor in Gladstone, OR. 

Sarah Heaverlo works at Western Psychological & Counseling Services, Gladstone, OR in Gladstone, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LifeStance Health
    890 82nd Dr Bldg B, Gladstone, OR 97027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 659-5515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Heaverlo?

    Aug 30, 2021
    Sarah is a Gift. She has helped me work through many life struggles and past traumas. I have worked with her on two separate occasions. The most recent was for a few years. She is gentle but firm. Always caring and knows when to apply “tough love”. With her guidance I didn’t feel alone. She had a way to help lower life’s high hurdles. Made them easier to tackle while keeping an eye on the finish line. Day to day life is overwhelming. With Sarah in my corner I felt I could overcome my personal challenges. She helped me dust off and add tools to my mental health tool box so I can stand on your own.
    Tammy — Aug 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Heaverlo, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Heaverlo, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Heaverlo to family and friends

    Sarah Heaverlo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Heaverlo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Heaverlo, MA.

    About Sarah Heaverlo, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568620011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Central Washington University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Heaverlo, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Heaverlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Heaverlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Heaverlo works at Western Psychological & Counseling Services, Gladstone, OR in Gladstone, OR. View the full address on Sarah Heaverlo’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Sarah Heaverlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Heaverlo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Heaverlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Heaverlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Heaverlo, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.