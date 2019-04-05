Sarah Lott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Lott, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Lott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS.
Sarah Lott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Family Medicine P.A.8940 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 586-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Lott?
I went to KU for a 2nd opinion for a mammogram that resulted in a biopsy recommendation. Everyone I have come in contact with at the KU breast clinic has been wonderful! Mary Ellen is a GEM. Kellyn is incredible. Everyone else has also been so nice. Had new mammograms conducted at KU which resulted in confirming the need to have a biopsy. Scheduled the biopsy the next day! and got a call back with the pathology report in 24 hours!
About Sarah Lott, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255686572
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Lott accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Lott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Lott works at
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Lott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Lott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Lott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Lott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.