See All Physicians Assistants in Kansas City, KS
Sarah Lott, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Lott, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sarah Lott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS. 

Sarah Lott works at Associates in Family Medicine P.A. in Kansas City, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Family Medicine P.A.
    8940 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 586-1313
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Lott?

    Apr 05, 2019
    I went to KU for a 2nd opinion for a mammogram that resulted in a biopsy recommendation. Everyone I have come in contact with at the KU breast clinic has been wonderful! Mary Ellen is a GEM. Kellyn is incredible. Everyone else has also been so nice. Had new mammograms conducted at KU which resulted in confirming the need to have a biopsy. Scheduled the biopsy the next day! and got a call back with the pathology report in 24 hours!
    — Apr 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Lott, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Lott, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Lott to family and friends

    Sarah Lott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Lott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Lott, PA-C.

    About Sarah Lott, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255686572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Lott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Lott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Lott works at Associates in Family Medicine P.A. in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Sarah Lott’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Lott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Lott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Lott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Lott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Lott, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.