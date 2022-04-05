Sarah Marxhausen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Marxhausen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Marxhausen, NP
Sarah Marxhausen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Sarah Marxhausen's Office Locations
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 893-0290
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah has patience, listens, takes one seriously, is thorough and very personable. I felt very good after my first visit, confident she will be able to help me.
About Sarah Marxhausen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104087212
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Marxhausen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Marxhausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Marxhausen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Marxhausen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Marxhausen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Marxhausen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.