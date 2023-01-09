Sarah Mayer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Mayer, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Mayer, ARNP
Sarah Mayer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL.
Sarah Mayer works at
Sarah Mayer's Office Locations
-
1
PCC of Ocean Blvd - Physician Care Centers1980 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 678-7043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Regency Square Emergency Care P.a2520 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-4911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Mayer?
Sarah is a fantastic listener and she will help you get the treatment you need for whatever problem you may have. Bedside manner is above and beyond what to expect. Very thorough in her diagnosis
About Sarah Mayer, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477796589
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Mayer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Mayer works at
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.