Sarah Mayer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Mayer, ARNP

Sarah Mayer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL. 

Sarah Mayer works at Physician Care Centers in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Mayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PCC of Ocean Blvd - Physician Care Centers
    1980 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 678-7043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Regency Square Emergency Care P.a
    2520 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-4911
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sarah Mayer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477796589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Mayer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Mayer works at Physician Care Centers in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Sarah Mayer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sarah Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

