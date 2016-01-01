Dr. Sarah Osian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Osian, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Osian, PHD is a Psychologist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Osian works at
SIMEDHealth3305 SW 34th Cir Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 732-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1629257431
Dr. Osian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.