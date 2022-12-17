Sarah Schnatter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Schnatter, MA
Overview
Sarah Schnatter, MA is a Counselor in Pitman, NJ.
Locations
- 1 140 S Broadway # 7, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions (844) 365-7676
Sarah is phenomenal. She gave us the tools we needed to make our marriage stronger and I will tell you she truly saved our marriage. Sarah is one of a kind. She talks to us like people not like her “ clients “. She is very personable. We truly enjoy coming to see her and learning more every visit. We highly recommend you see her!
About Sarah Schnatter, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1366801912
