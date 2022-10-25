Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sari Bernstein, PHD
Overview of Dr. Sari Bernstein, PHD
Dr. Sari Bernstein, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
- 1 4110 Southpoint Blvd Ste 238, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 332-2525
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Dr. Bernstein made me feel at ease and listened well enough to ask the right questions. She is compassionate and responsive. The office space is very nice, modern, clean and the staff was helpful. I had no issues getting around in my wheelchair. Following up with me once the report was completed and verifying things were accurate, made me feel like even after the testing my feedback was useful. I would recommend her to anyone who needs these types of services.
About Dr. Sari Bernstein, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1699832832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.