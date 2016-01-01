See All Neuropsychologists in Fitchburg, MA
Dr. Scott Andrews, PHD

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Andrews, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fitchburg, MA. They completed their fellowship with Shasta County Department Of Mental Health

Dr. Andrews works at North Worcester Psychological Consultants in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Swansea, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Worcester Psychological Consultants
    32 Adams St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 342-4344
  2. 2
    Psychological Testing Consultants
    1162 GAR HWY, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 342-4344

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Motor Skills Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon

About Dr. Scott Andrews, PHD

  • Neuropsychology
  • English
  • 1336236173
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Shasta County Department Of Mental Health
  • The Children's Center
  • Towson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Andrews, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Andrews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

