Dr. Bayless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Bayless, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Bayless, PHD is a Counselor in Modesto, CA.
Dr. Bayless works at
Locations
-
1
James O. Henman, Ph.D.706 13TH ST, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 577-1667
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayless?
About Dr. Scott Bayless, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1922005107
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayless works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayless. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.