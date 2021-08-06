See All Physicians Assistants in Debary, FL
Scott Clark, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Scott Clark, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview

Scott Clark, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Debary, FL. 

Scott Clark works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL with other offices in Heathrow, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow
    120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 423-7786
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Clark?

    Aug 06, 2021
    Excellent work. Extremely knowledgeable and skilled. Took time to explain everything.
    Karen P — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Clark, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Clark, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Clark to family and friends

    Scott Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Clark, PA-C.

    About Scott Clark, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255440475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Scott Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.