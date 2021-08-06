Scott Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Clark, PA-C
Overview
Scott Clark, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Debary, FL.
Scott Clark works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (352) 423-7786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent work. Extremely knowledgeable and skilled. Took time to explain everything.
About Scott Clark, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1255440475
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Clark accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Scott Clark using Healthline FindCare.
Scott Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Scott Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.