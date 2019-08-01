Scott Maury, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Maury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Maury, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Scott Maury, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Portland10215 Sw Hall Blvd, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2415Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just went to see Scott Maury today. For me a doctor who is very personable is very important. He has excellent people skills and makes you feel very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable and knows how to explain things in terms that anyone can understand. I definitely would recommend his services.
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1659490381
