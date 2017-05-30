Scott Mintz, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Mintz, CH
Overview
Scott Mintz, CH is a Chiropractor in North Hollywood, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6442 Coldwater Canyon Ave Ste 115, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 321-5321
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Mintz?
i had gotten into a car accident and I began going to Dr. Mintz office for treatment. staff are very professional and at the end of treatment I felt a lot better. I would highly recommend it.
About Scott Mintz, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1609074095
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Mintz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.