Overview

Scott Schuldes, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Scott Schuldes works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Darboy in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.