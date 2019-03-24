Scott Valane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Valane, PA-C
Overview
Scott Valane, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New Hyde Park, NY.
Scott Valane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Valane?
My 93 y.o. mom fell and was brought to Northwell hospital. She was seen by Scott Valane who proceeded to do a very comprehensive exam on mom. he took X-rays, and then proceeded to stitch her knee joint with 13 stitches, he made sure to anesthetize the sight so she did not feel pain, he was highly skilled, knowledgeable and very compassionate,He gets a full 5 stars from us.
About Scott Valane, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861903593
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Valane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Valane works at
Scott Valane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Valane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Valane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Valane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.