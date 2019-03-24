See All Physicians Assistants in New Hyde Park, NY
Scott Valane, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Scott Valane, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Scott Valane works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2019
    My 93 y.o. mom fell and was brought to Northwell hospital. She was seen by Scott Valane who proceeded to do a very comprehensive exam on mom. he took X-rays, and then proceeded to stitch her knee joint with 13 stitches, he made sure to anesthetize the sight so she did not feel pain, he was highly skilled, knowledgeable and very compassionate,He gets a full 5 stars from us.
    — Mar 24, 2019
    About Scott Valane, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861903593
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

