Dr. Scott Wagner, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wagner, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Wagner, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Wagner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scott Wagner Integrated Medicine2109 India Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 978-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
Wonderful, finally found someone that cares!! Dr. Wagner and his team are the best ever. The entire team works together to provide the best treatment. I couldn't believe the details provided concerning my condition. The care plan was detailed and as long as I follow the plan, I feel great. Not perfect, but with the help of this great team, I will be there sooner than later. I look forward to every visit!!!
About Dr. Scott Wagner, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1053340588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.