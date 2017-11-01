Dr. Scott Wood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wood, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Wood, DC is a Chiropractor in Gardendale, AL.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
Healthchoice LLC1016 Mulberry Ln, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-9899
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Wood for the last month to address some neck, shoulder and arm pain. He listened to all my concerns and addressed them all. It has been an excellent experience
About Dr. Scott Wood, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265424329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.