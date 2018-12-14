Dr. Zack accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Zack, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Zack, DC is a Chiropractor in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
universal health group5761 W MAPLE RD, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 626-6892
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Zack listens and understands the patient's problems totally and gives best and affordable treatment to his clients. He has a very friendly nature which makes a patient feel comfortable and light in every visit. I am very much satisfied with his treatment. Thanks, Dr. Scott Zack.
About Dr. Scott Zack, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1013964451
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Zack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zack.
