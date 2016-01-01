Sean Mattingly accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sean Mattingly, FNP
Overview of Sean Mattingly, FNP
Sean Mattingly, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Sean Mattingly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sean Mattingly's Office Locations
-
1
Frederick Health Medical Group LLC501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 698-8375
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sean Mattingly?
About Sean Mattingly, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245879980
Frequently Asked Questions
Sean Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sean Mattingly works at
Sean Mattingly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Mattingly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.