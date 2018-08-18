Dr. Satanosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selmo Satanosky, OD is an Optometrist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Satanosky's Office Locations
Drs. Better & Satanosky PA6788 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-1450
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. He is thorough and polite and the whole staff is friendly and efficient
About Dr. Selmo Satanosky, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satanosky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satanosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Satanosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satanosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satanosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satanosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.