Dr. Enke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serena Enke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Serena Enke, PHD is a Psychologist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Enke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veterans Affairs Loma Linda Healthcare System11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357 Directions (909) 825-7084Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Enke?
I went through a few before I found Dr. Enke and she changed my life. I have moved to a different state and cannot see her anymore but I wish I still could. She truly cares and if you do the work you will see results.
About Dr. Serena Enke, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801028204
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Enke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.