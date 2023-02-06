See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD

Optometry
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD

Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD is an Optometrist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Peneiras works at Advanced Eye Professionals in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peneiras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Professionals
    225 Gordons Corner Rd Ste 1C, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 792-9800
  2. 2
    Brighton Eye Care
    112 Brighton Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 870-1088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD

    • Optometry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1558328245
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Peneiras, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peneiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peneiras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peneiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peneiras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peneiras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peneiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peneiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

