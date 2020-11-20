See All Clinical Psychologists in Portland, OR
Seth Williams, LP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Seth Williams, LP

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Seth Williams, LP is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    12442 SW Scholls Ferry Rd Ste 106, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 216-9200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Seth Williams?

    Nov 20, 2020
    I find Dr Williams to be compassionate and wise.
    — Nov 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Seth Williams, LP
    How would you rate your experience with Seth Williams, LP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Seth Williams to family and friends

    Seth Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Seth Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Seth Williams, LP.

    About Seth Williams, LP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851331599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Seth Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Seth Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Seth Williams, LP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.