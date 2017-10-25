See All Neuropsychologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Rozenblatt works at Advanced Psychological Assessment, P.C. in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychological Assessment, P.C.
    50 Karl Ave, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 378-0741
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rozenblatt?

    Oct 25, 2017
    Dr Rozenblatt was very kind and patient with my 10 year old son. He has a very soothing voice which made him very easy to talk to as a parent as well. The lengthy appointments are well worth your time as the results are extremely thorough. If you're looking for the proper diagnosis for your child, look no further. More availability was my only concern as I am full time working single parent, but i did what I had to to see Dr. Rozenblatt.
    Port Jefferson, NY — Oct 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rozenblatt to family and friends

    Dr. Rozenblatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rozenblatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD.

    About Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205837366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Charles Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Westchester Jewish Community Services
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozenblatt works at Advanced Psychological Assessment, P.C. in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rozenblatt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozenblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.