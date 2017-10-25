Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Rozenblatt works at
Locations
Advanced Psychological Assessment, P.C.50 Karl Ave, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 378-0741Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rozenblatt was very kind and patient with my 10 year old son. He has a very soothing voice which made him very easy to talk to as a parent as well. The lengthy appointments are well worth your time as the results are extremely thorough. If you're looking for the proper diagnosis for your child, look no further. More availability was my only concern as I am full time working single parent, but i did what I had to to see Dr. Rozenblatt.
About Dr. Shahal Rozenblatt, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- St Charles Hosp
- Westchester Jewish Community Services
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozenblatt accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozenblatt works at
Dr. Rozenblatt speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozenblatt.
