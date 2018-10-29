Dr. Shahara Lawson-Snyder, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson-Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahara Lawson-Snyder, DC
Overview
Dr. Shahara Lawson-Snyder, DC is a Chiropractor in Marion, OH.
Dr. Lawson-Snyder works at
Locations
Lawson Chiropractic Center LLC1075 E Center St, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 387-1509
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best chiropractor ever!
About Dr. Shahara Lawson-Snyder, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1427149350
Dr. Lawson-Snyder accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson-Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson-Snyder works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson-Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson-Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson-Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson-Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.