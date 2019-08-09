See All Family Doctors in Advance, NC
Shalyn Beck, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Shalyn Beck, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Advance, NC. 

Shalyn Beck works at Novant Health Hillsdale Medical Associates in Advance, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Hillsdale Medical Associates
    121 MEDICAL DR, Advance, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7915
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shalyn Beck, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811480106
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Shalyn Beck, FNP is accepting new patients

    Shalyn Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Shalyn Beck works at Novant Health Hillsdale Medical Associates in Advance, NC. View the full address on Shalyn Beck’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shalyn Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shalyn Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shalyn Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shalyn Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

