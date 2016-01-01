See All Nurse Practitioners in Shreveport, LA
Shamika Calhoun, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shamika Calhoun, FNP

Shamika Calhoun, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA. 

Shamika Calhoun works at David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shamika Calhoun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Raines Community Health Center Inc
    1625 David Raines Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 425-2252
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Shamika Calhoun, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871019406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shamika Calhoun, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shamika Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shamika Calhoun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shamika Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shamika Calhoun works at David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Shamika Calhoun’s profile.

    Shamika Calhoun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shamika Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shamika Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shamika Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

