Shannon Fowler, PA-C

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shannon Fowler, PA-C

Shannon Fowler, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Shannon Fowler works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Concord in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shannon Fowler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatry Concord
    845 Church St N Ste 203, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2589
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Made a huge difference in my life by treating my anxiety.
    Michael Walker — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shannon Fowler, PA-C
    About Shannon Fowler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1457654204
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Fowler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Fowler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Fowler works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Concord in Concord, NC. View the full address on Shannon Fowler’s profile.

    Shannon Fowler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

