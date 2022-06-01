Shari Lagodzinski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Lagodzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shari Lagodzinski, PA
Overview
Shari Lagodzinski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Locations
Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh5705 Lee Blvd Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 610-0870
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shari Lagodzinski?
I love using Lee Health. I have never had any complaints. I highly recommend the office to friends and family. Keep up the good work. Excellent. Thanks for your great service.
About Shari Lagodzinski, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1174756779
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Shari Lagodzinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shari Lagodzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Shari Lagodzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Lagodzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Lagodzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Lagodzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.